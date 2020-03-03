Existing laws for protection of citizens also cover journalists: MoS

New Delhi

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, on existing laws for the protection of journalists, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that existing laws for the protection of citizens also cover journalists.

“The existing laws for the protection of citizens also cover journalists. ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution and State Governments are responsible for the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies,” the minister informed the Lok Sabha.

He also stated that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data with respect to attacks on journalists.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs had also issued an advisory to States and Union Territories on 20th October 2017 specifically on the safety of journalists, requesting them to strictly enforce the law to ensure the security of media persons,” the Minister mentioned.