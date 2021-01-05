Ex teacher held for allegedly luring, blackmailing man using matrimonial site

The Bengaluru police arrested a 38-year-old woman who uploaded her profile on various matrimonial websites to allegedly trap people to blackmail them for ransom, East Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SD Sharanappa said in Bengaluru. According to the police, the arrested has been identified as Kavitha CS, a resident of Devaiah Park in East Bengaluru.

The police said that she formerly worked as a teacher in a government school in Chikkamagaluru district for some time but she was terminated from the services for her alleged insubordination as well as remaining absent for a very long period. “She had faced a case after her school headmaster booked a complaint against her alleging that she had assaulted him by falsely making accusations,” the police said.

Her actions came to light, when a victim – a resident of Indiranagar – narrated his ordeal to the police alleging that Kavitha had foisted a false rape case against him. “The victim works in a private firm, with whom the accused got in touch through the matrimonial site and befriended him. After dating for sometime through chats, they met and entered into a consensual relationship. The accused recorded their encounters and started blackmailing him,” the police stated in a note.

“After the duo exchanged numbers, Kavitha visited his house on December 26. She recorded their private moments on her laptop and blackmailed him. She took away a gold chain from the victim and demanded money, failing which she threatened to file rape charges,” the police said.

The police added that when the victim refused to give her money, the accused went to Indiranagar police station and filed a complaint. When police summoned the victim for questioning, the accused, who was outside the police station demanded Rs 5 lakh to withdraw the complaint and to handover the video clips. The victim negotiated with her to bring down the ransom amount to Rs 2 lakh, recorded the conversation and subsequently filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Kavitha. The investigations revealed that Kavitha had earlier filed rape cases against two persons in Malleswaram and Mahadevapura police station also.

The Bengaluru East police is now investigating how long Kavitha was running the racket and appealed to the public that whoever is her victim can reach them.