Ex MLA Baig shifted to hospital over health complications

IBC Office November 26, 2020
Former Congress Minister Roshan Baig, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the IMA Ponzi scam case, was admitted to a hospital on Thursday. Roshan Baig, who was being treated at the hospital in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday, was shifted to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences on Thursday.

Sources said that Roshan Baig underwent an angioplasty on Thursday. CBI sources said that if the hospital suggests keeping Baig in hospital for further observation, CBI will have to seek the court for his custody once again. Roshan Baig suffers from diabetes and hypertension. Roshan Baig was shifted to Jayadeva as the doctors at Parappana Agrahara sought a second opinion on Roshan Baig’s health ahead of handing him over to the CBI for questioning.

As per the protocol for COVID-19, Roshan Baig was kept in the isolation ward at Parappana Agrahara. However, he developed breathing difficulty on Wednesday and was put on oxygen support, according to prison officials.

Roshan Baig was to be questioned by the CBI in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory Ponzi scam, which looted crores of rupees from investors by promising halal investment methods. Close to 40,000 depositors have lost their money and the owner of IMA, Mohammed Mansoor Khan had said in a video that he had given Roshan Baig an amount of Rs 400 crore.

