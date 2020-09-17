Even before attending first Rajya Sabha session, Ashok Gasti succumbs to Covid

Ballari

BJP leader and member of Rajya Sabha Ashok Gasti, who was afflicted by by coronavirus fifteen days ago passed away on Thursday September 17 after he developed severe breathing problems. He was 55. Gasti was elected unopposed to the Upper House on June 12 along with Iranna Kadadi of the BJP and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda of JD(S). An advocate by profession, he hails from the barber community and belongs to Raichur district. Gasti, a law graduate, had served as the party’s former Raichur district zilla parishad president. Gasti had entered into political activism in his college days. As a BJP activist since 1990, Gasti had worked as party’s organizing head in Ballari and Raichur. He was elected member of Raichur municipal council in 2001. He served as the president of Devaraj Urs backward class corporation in 2012. He also served as the secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, advocates’ association and BJP district chief secretary. Politicians across party lines condoled his untimely demise. Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti (sic).” Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah)