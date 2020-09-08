INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS

EU names Valdis Dombrovskis as its new trade chief

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s executive commission is proposing its experienced Latvian vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, to take over the post as trade chief of the bloc following the resignation of Ireland’s Phil Hogan.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement as she named European Parliament heavyweight Mairead McGuinness as the new financial services commissioner to fill Ireland’s seat at the table.

Dombrovskis had already been holding the post temporarily since Hogan’s resignation on August 26.

Dombrovskis now fills a vital post in dealing with the United States, China and post-Brexit Britain, with all three demanding near daily attention.

“I am looking forward to work on all those issues,” Dombrovskis.

It also means von der Leyen limited her reshuffle in the Commission and with McGuinness she further narrowed the gender gap in the Commission, which now stands at 14 men and 13 women.

