Establishment of Christian Development Corporation

Hubli

The state government has ordered the Maratha society and the Lingayat society to be a corporation. But All India Christian Council President Irene Muranala urged the state government to set up a Christian Development Corporation.

Speaking at a press conference in the city, he said that there are hundreds of discussions in the state and the funds should be given to the rest of the monastery and the temple of the rest of society. He also demanded that the Christian community should be provided with basic facilities such as shelter and toiletries for the poorer families in rural areas. In addition, the government is giving grants to the monastery from the Mujarai Department “It is a tragedy not to grant the debates,” he said.Raghuveer Sen, General Secretary of All India Christian Convention, District Chairperson of the Women’s Unit Cold Anthem, Prabhudeva Chauta, Raichel Prakash, Suvarna Kanakuntla, Gas Mirial and Sudha ruler were also present.