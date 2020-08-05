SPORTSTOP NEWS

Eoin Morgan overtakes Dhoni to record most sixes by international captain

IBC Office August 5, 2020
0 29 Less than a minute

Southampton

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni to record most sixes in international cricket as a captain.
The left-handed batsman achieved the feat during the ongoing third and final ODI between England and Ireland.
The Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni has smashed 211 sixes in his international career as a captain. Morgan broke the record in just 163 matches as compared to Dhoni who took 332 games to achieve the feat.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting with 171 sixes in 324 matches is third in the list.
Morgan got out after scoring 106 runs. His innings was studded with 15 fours and four glorious sixes. England were folded for 328 runs within fifty overs.
The Morgan led side had already sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland after winning the second game by four wickets on August 1.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 5, 2020
23

Trump’s order banning H-1B workers in federal contracts misinformed: NASSCOM

August 5, 2020
28

India’s service sector remains severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdown: IHS Markit

August 5, 2020
27

Lupin launches Favipiravir in India for COVID treatment at Rs 49 per tablet

August 5, 2020
20

HP expands India manufacturing footprint with new facility near Chennai

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker