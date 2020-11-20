Entire Village in Himachal Pradesh Found Covid-19 Positive, Except One Man

Lahaul

Barring one resident, the entire people in Thorang village in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul have been tested positive for coronavirus. 52-year-old Bhushan Thakur was the only person found negative during the testing. The district has been one of the worst affected in terms of population ration in the state.

The outspread is being linked to a religious programme which was held few days back. The social gathering is being blamed for the community transmission, sources say. People from the surrounding areas are also feared covid-19 positive.

The administration has restricted tourism movement to Teling nullah near the north portal of the Rohtang Tunnel to avoid the spread. Moreover, tourists weren’t allowed to enter Lahaul villages on Thursday as the village beyond Rohtang Tunnel has been turned into containment zones.

Thorang village along the Manali-Leh highway has just 42 residents as others have migrated to Kullu for winter, officials said. When the villagers voluntarily decided to get tested, 41 out of the 42 residents were found with the virus.

“I am staying in a separate room and have been cooking my meals for the last four days. I was with y family members until we got to know about the results. However, I was strict about the protocols like sanitising hands, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public areas. People should not take this disease lightly,” Bhushan, whose five family members were tested positive reportedly said.

The rising cases in Lahaul Spiti villages have become a matter of concern for officials as 856 people have been found positive so far in the district.