England midfielder Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint, suffers minor injury

London

England and Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his home in North London in the early hours of Wednesday (local time).

The midfielder suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted by two males, the police confirmed.

“Police were called at approximately 00:35 on Wednesday, May 13 to reports of a robbery at a residential address Barnet,” Goal.com quoted a police spokesman as saying.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment. There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue,” he added.

The 24-year-old confirmed the incident with a post on Twitter, saying that he was doing fine, although he called the experience ‘horrible’.

“Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support,” Alli tweeted.

As all the sporting actions including football has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the footballer is staying with his family at his house during the lockdown.