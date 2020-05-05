England have to ‘make do’ with limited opportunities ahead of T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan

London

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that the side will have to ‘make do’ with whatever limited opportunities come their way to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by COVID-19 and as a preventive measure, all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled.

The ECB had already suspended professional cricket in England and Wales until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the last month, everybody has struggled to get a sense of what’s possible and what might or might not happen. But the news in the last week has been more positive about sport returning than it has been in the previous three weeks,” Morgan said.

The 33-year-old cricketer feels that England’s three ODIs series against Ireland in September should be converted into a T20 rubber in order to get some practice done ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“We have to make do. If Tests were going on, there would be ways and means we could have meaningful practice games in and around those Ireland games in a similar environment,” said Morgan.

“We’ll have to wait and see how much cricket we play and the opportunities that land on guys’ laps. They’ll have to make the most of them because they are very limited ones at the moment,” he added.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

The previous edition of the showpiece event was won by West Indies after they defeated England on the back of Carlos Braithwaite heroics in the final over. Braithwaite had smashed four sixes in the final over to take his side over the line.