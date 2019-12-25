SPORTSTOP NEWS

England desperate to prove a point: Root ahead of SA Test series

IBC News Bureau December 25, 2019
0 33 Less than a minute

Dubai: England skipper Joe Root said the team has ‘very competitive players’ who will be desperate to prove a point if given an opportunity.

Pacers Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach all missed the warm-up matches after catching a flu-like illness. Chris Woakes became the latest player to contract the virus.

 

“It’s been quite frustrating in many ways, but we have to handle it. We have to get on with it and make sure that the guys that are selected are ready to go. We are very lucky that we have got a big squad out here and a number of players in a really good place and ready to go,” ICC quoted Root as saying.

“It’s important we use these next two days to make sure everyone is in the best possible place to go and win this game. We have got some very competitive players who will be desperate to prove a point if given the opportunity,” he added.

Ben Stokes’ participation in the first Test is also doubtful as his father is ill.

England are scheduled to play four-match Test match series against South Africa, starting from December 26.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 25, 2019
18

Mangaluru-Kojapady KSRTC service inaugurated by Khader

December 25, 2019
16

State govt committed to safeguarding Kambala: CM

December 25, 2019
17

Christmas celebration held with health checkup camp at FMHT

December 25, 2019
16

M’luru violence was Congress-sponsored: Karandalaje

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker