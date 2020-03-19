Employer kills driver, burns body for asking for salary

A 42-year-old driver was killed by his employer and his body burnt over non-payment of salary in Ramamurthy Nagar police limits. The police have arrested the employer and his associate. The main accused runs a packers and Movers Company in the city. The victim is the driver for the company who would load his truck and deliver it at the customers’ doorsteps. The accused is alleged to have not paid the victim his salary for the last few months. When the victim demanded his salary, it resulted in murder.

The victim has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of east Bengaluru. The accused have been identified as Krishna, 34, of Chintamani and Mayakrishna, 40, of Ulsoor. Krishna is alleged to have been running a packers and movers company from Madhappa Layout in Kalkere. Srinivas was working as a driver with them.

On March 10, Krishna bludgeoned the victim to death with stones when he was sleeping in a shed. The next day, he tried to dispose of the body in the Rampura Lake with the help of the other accused. Unable to lift the body, the two had set it on fire using petrol. Due to the smell of decomposition, locals had informed the matter to the police that led to the arrest. CCB sleuths have arrested three persons, including a notorious rowdy sheeter, Kulla Shivaraja, 33, for assaulting the financier, Sudhindra. The accused has 12 criminal cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder.

Shivaraja is a resident of Muddinapalya, while the other accused Rafeek, 31, is a resident of Prakashnagar and Shivashankar, 30, is a resident of Kurubarahalli. Police said that Sudhindra, a financer had filed a complaint in Kumbalgodu police station against Shivaraja’s illegal activities. Shivaraja, along with his friends, hatched a plan to attack and rob him. On Tuesday night, the accused attacked him near Bharathinagar park in BEL 2nd stage and fled with his valuables. A case has been registered in Basavesh-warnagar police station against the accused.