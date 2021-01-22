‘Elevate Unnati- 2020’ winners felicitated in a ceremony held at Vidhana Soudha

The “Karnataka Digital Economy Mission” which has the objective of facilitating and promoting more than seven thousand e-commerce, start-ups, and other gig economies of the state will be officially launched in the month of February, Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the minister for IT/BT and S&T, stated on Friday.

He informed this while addressing after presenting awards and distributing cheques to winners of “Elevate Unnati- 2020’ in a ceremony held at Vidhana Soudha.

Elevate Unnati is a grant-in-aid program (maximum up to 50 lakhs) dedicated to startups promoted by SC/ST Entrepreneurs and 19 startups were felicitated and were given grants of up to Rs. 30 lakhs. This is funded by Social Welfare Department under the SCSP/TSP scheme.

Budding entrepreneurs should focus on finding novel solutions to the existing problem, to make their products market-fit, to build the right team, and have the mindset of continuous learning and grit to make their ideas a reality, Narayana suggested.

Karnataka state has an eco-system that helps Startups to flourish. Recently, Bengaluru has been declared as the “Rapidly Growing Tech City” by the UK, and further, the state of Karnataka has been named as “Most Innovative State of the Country’ for the second time in a row by NITI Aayog. Entrepreneurs should make use of the existing ecosystem comprising of incubators, accelerators, centers of excellence, mentors, TBI’s, and academia to emerge as the champions of innovation, he wished.

The state which is at present a 52 billion dollar digital economy aims to become a 300 billion dollar economy in the next five years. To achieve this the expected change needs to be seen in every village, he opined.

Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group for Startups, suggested that entrepreneurs should share their stories with the community and to focus to reinvent and rebuild their ideas according to the present developments and trends.

Dr E.V.Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T who made opening remarks said, “ElevateUnnati Grant funding scheme of Karnataka is the first of its kind in the country where Startups promoted by SC/ST Entrepreneurs are provided a grant in aid without taking any equity”.

Apart from funding, all ELEVATE startups are given high visibility and recognition by the Government, he informed.

Meena Nagaraj C.N (IAS), Managing Director, KITS, E.Champa, General Manager, KITS, Dr.Ravikumar Surpur (IAS), Commissioner, Department of Social Welfare, Dr.N.Nagambika Devi (IAS), ACS, Department of Social Welfare, G.S.Mamatha Devi, DGM (IT), KITS, were present.

Book Released: The Kannada translated version of the book ‘Thou Shalt Innovate’ by AviJorisch which depicts innovations by Israel entrepreneurs was also released by Ashwatha Narayana and Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India. Translator Vishweshwara Bhat, editor-in-chief, Vishwani was present.

Out of 91 applicants 19 startups were shortlisted and declared as winners of Elevate Unnati 2020.14 startups have been selected under the SC category and 05 startups under the ST category. Out of 19 startups, 03 startups are led by women entrepreneurs and 07 startups represent the Tier – 2 & 3 cities of the State. Also, this time a special mention is the highest scorer in Elevate Unnati is from the Hyderabad – Karnataka (HK) region. The sector-wise break-up of applicants accounts for 08 startups from the IT/ITES sector, 05 startups from BT, 04 startups from ESDM, and 02 startups from the AVGC sector.