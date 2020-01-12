Election Commission clarifies after circulation of fake gazette notification

Bengaluru: The state Election Commission was forced to issue a clarification after a fake Karnataka gazette notification was widely circulated on social media. This fake notification led to a number of controversies as it was informed that only those who cleared SSLC examinations can contest in elections.

The fake gazette notification that was circulated, had the government seal and signature of officials. In this gazette notification, it was mentioned that voting for Gram Panchayat polls will be held on April 5 and 7. It also wrongly stated that an SSLC certificate had been made the minimum educational qualification to contest in the elections while Aadhar and PAN card were also made compulsory.

The reference to the minimum educational qualification resulted in angry reaction with several personalities claiming that it is against SC/ST and OBC communities. As the news reached the Election Commission, it issued a statement saying that the notification was fake and action will be initiated if it is further circulated.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa also announced an inquiry from the department in this regard.