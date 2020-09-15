Eight days insufficient to discuss state issues in Assembly: MLA U T Khader

Mangaluru

The Assembly session is set to begin on September 21 which will continue for eight days. Former health minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that eight days would be insufficient to discuss all the important matters.

“The eight-day-long Assembly session that begins on September 21 will not be sufficient for necessary discussions,” Khader said.

“Out of the eight days, one day is reserved to pay tributes to late Tumkur district MLA. Important issues that need to be discussed are COVID, drugs, law and order problems, floods and several other serious issues in the state. Besides, new projects of the government also need to be discussed,” Khader said.

“The session is being held on for namesake and does not have a set goal. Even land reforms need to be discussed, but the government is avoiding them,” he said.

Khader also alleged that the current government has deliberately discarded the use of a special app developed during the Congress rule to acquire sand through legal means and promoting illegal sand trade.

“A special app was developed to provide sand to the needy during the Congress term. It was intended to put a brake on illegal sand mining with it. Those who needed sand were encouraged to obtain it through a legal manner through the app. But the current BJP government does not promote it. Therefore, those who need sand are unable to obtain it. Finding no alternative, people buy sand through illegal means. In this way, the current government has been promoting the illegal sand trade. The illegal trade could have been stopped by use of the app,” he said.