Eesha Rebba plays a prostitute in web series

Actresses in the film industry are known to be chameleons, adapting themselves to the demands of the script and character crafted by the filmmakers. But when it comes to playing a prostitute in reel life, it is not that easy. Though there are few top actresses who have played the role of a prostitute and were highly praised for their performances. Brown-eyed Bong beauty Rani Mukerji played the role of a prostitute in the film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag. Kareena played a foul-mouthed and cynical prostitute in the movie Chameli. Madhuri Dixit has essayed the role of prostitute Chandramukhi in Devdas. Gemini Ganesan’ daughter portrayed the role of a housewife who moves to prostitution to fulfill the needs of her family in the film Aastha. Now according to the latest update, Telugu girl Eesha Rebba is all set to play the role of a prostitute in a web series, which will be helmed by Sampath Nandi’ associate Ashok.

It is being heard that Sampath Nandi is said to have carved out a story that deals with the life of a prostitute in an urban setup, which will be directed by his associate Ashok. This is a web-series which will be released either on Aha or Zee5. Eesha Rebba has been roped in to play the lead role in this web series.

The makers are planning to do a test shoot and announce the web series.