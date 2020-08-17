EducationInTulu campaign trending now in coast area

Mangaluru: Tulu has been the mother tongue of lacs of people. This language however, has not been able to win the recognition and status it deserves. The Tuluvas have now shown a strong inclination to carry out a strong campaign to insist that the children from Tulunadu get education in Tulu language.

‘Jai Tulunad’ organisation, which already is backed by the experience of having organised several programmes for the sake of Tulu language and culture, has taken the lead in spearheading the campaign. The organisation has already started to create awareness about this issue among the people. Demanding to include Tulu, in the new National Education Policy (NEP), the organization started a Tweet Tulunad campaign with a Hashtag Education in Tulu (#EducationInTulu).

This organisation had in the past led large scale programmes demanding to include Tulu language in the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. It also had pursued demand to make Tulu an official state language in Karnataka and Kerala. It also had initiated a programme to teach Tulu script to the people on a large scale. Its programmes have become popular among the people.The union government plans to introduce the new education polices once it is able to get over the coronavirus pandemic. As per the new education policy, children up to the fifth standard have to be taught in regional languages. The people of coastal Karnataka therefore wish that the children from here are taught in Tulu language by introducing a regulation to that affect.