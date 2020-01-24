INDIATOP NEWS

Education infrastructure in WB improved significantly since 2011: Mamata

IBC News Bureau January 24, 2020
0 41 Less than a minute

Kolkata

Educational infrastructure in West Bengal has improved significantly during the past 8.5 years of the TMC government’s rule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

Taking to twitter, on the occasion of International Day of Education, Banerjee said the state has set up 28 new universities and 11 more were in the offing.

“Today is International Day of Education. Education infrastructure in Bangla has improved significantly since 2011.

“In the last 8.5 years, our Govt in Bangla has set up 28 new universities; 11 more coming soon. 50 new colleges have also been set up in the same period in the State,” the chief minister tweeted.

A senior official at the state secretariat said a university, named after Mahatma Gandhi, would soon be inaugurated in East Midnapore district, while one each was in the pipeline in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur and Murshidabad districts.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 24, 2020
7

Dating app Tinder to add panic button to save users from dangerous dates

January 24, 2020
36

One day workshop on Child marriage banning act

January 24, 2020
29

Sreeramulu continues practice of overnight-stay in hospital

January 24, 2020
37

Alleged as illegal immigrants, workers asked to furnish documents

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker