Edu Minister launches PBL & CLAP modules for Govt school children

On 23rd November 2020, Hon’ble Education Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka Suresh Kumar officially launched the Project Based Learning (PBL) and Customized Learning Achievement Path (CLAP) modules designed by Sikshana Foundation through Cisco Webex.

During the inauguration, the Minister expressed his Gratitude to Cisco and Sikshana Foundation for introducing paper based learning modules in collaboration with Samagra Shikshana Karnataka to enable off-line learning during this COVID situation. More than 18 Lakh Govt. schools children from Grades 4 – 7 across 34 Educational districts of Karnataka will receive these learning modules to continue learning at home. Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Engagements, Cisco India & SAARC who partook in the launch said, “Cisco is proud to collaborate with the Education Department & Sikshana Foundation to provide learning inputs to students across the State of Karnataka during these unprecedented times, to ensure that learning does not stop.”

CLAP (Customized Learning Achievement Path) – The purpose of these modules is to provide access to children based on their learning levels in Arithmetic. PBL (Project Based Learning) – The project planner designed as part of PBL provides an opportunity for students to work on curriculum aligned projects in addition to the WASH (Water Sanitation and Hygiene) project which is very essential during this pandemic. Students also get exposure to essential 21st Century Skills – 4Cs (Communications, Collaboration, Critical Thinking and Creativity) as part of this initiative.

Smt. M. Deepa, State Project Director, SSK, Sri Gopalkrishna, Director, Quality SSK, Sri Harish Krishnan, MD, Public Affairs & Strategic Engagements Cisco India who also leads Cisco CSR and Sri Prasanna, CEO Sikshana Foundation and Over 400 Education Dept. officials and Govt. School Teachers from across the State participated in the online event.