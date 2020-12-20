Eating avocado daily keeps gut healthy

Including avocado in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the fruit is a healthy food that is rich in dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat, impacting the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Sharon Thompson, a graduate student in the Division of Nutritional Sciences at U of I and lead author on the paper, published in the Journal of Nutrition said, “We know eating avocados helps you feel full and reduces blood cholesterol concentration, but we did not know how it influences the gut microbes, and the metabolites the microbes produce.”

The researchers found that people who ate avocado every day as part of a meal had a greater abundance of gut microbes that break down fibre and produce metabolites that support gut health. They also had greater microbial diversity compared to people who did not receive the avocado meals, says the study.

Thompson told, “Avocado consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. These changes correlate with beneficial health outcomes.”

The study included 163 adults between 25 and 45 years of age with overweight or obesity – defined as a BMI of at least 25 kg/m2 – but otherwise healthy. They received one meal per day to consume as a replacement for either breakfast, lunch, or dinner. One group consumed an avocado with each meal, while the control group consumed a similar meal but without the avocado. The participants provided blood, urine, and faecal samples throughout the 12-week study. They also reported how much of the provided meals they consumed, and every four weeks recorded everything they ate.

While other research on avocado consumption has focused on weight loss, participants in this study were not advised to restrict or change what they ate. Instead, they consumed their normal diets with the exception of replacing one meal per day with the meal the researchers provided.

The purpose of this study was to explore the effects of avocado consumption on the gastrointestinal microbiota.

A medium avocado provides around 12 grams of fibre, which goes a long way toward meeting the recommended amount of 28 to 34 grams of fibre per day, says study.

Eating fibre is not just good for us; it is important for the microbiome, too, Holscher stated. “We cannot break down dietary fibres, but certain gut microbes can. When we consume dietary fibre, it is a win-win for gut microbes and for us.”

Holscher’s research lab specialises in dietary modulation of the microbiome and its connections to health. “Just like we think about heart-healthy meals, we need to also be thinking about gut healthy meals and how to feed the microbiota,” she explained.

Avocado being an energy-dense food also, is nutrient-dense, and it contains important micronutrients that Americans do not eat enough of, like potassium and fibre.

“It is just a really nicely packaged fruit that contains nutrients that are important for health. Our work shows we can add benefits to gut health to that list,” Holscher added.