Each BBMP ward to get a nodal officer

With the tenure of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) coming to an end recently, a senior official of the BBMP will be appointed as nodal officer for each ward to attend to grievances of people and build a strong response team at the ward level.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said in a letter: “As the tenure of the council is over, the councillors are no longer in place and it is necessary to ensure that there should not be any vacuum created due to their absence. As long as the councillors were in place, they used to be available to citizens and very responsive to the needs and problems of the citizens. In their absence, it is imperative to create a strong responsive system in each and every ward. Hence, it is proposed to appoint a senior officer as a nodal officer for each ward,” states the letter issued by Mr. Prasad addressed to his subordinates.

The letter further states that the ward in which the officer is residing will be the nodal ward for that officer. The Commissioner will be the nodal officer for Vasanthnagar Ward.

He directed the officials, including Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, CEs of Zones, and other senior officials, to furnish details about their home address and ward details.

RWA committee

The letter also states that a committee consisting of all active RWAs of the ward will be formed under the chairmanship of the nodal officer.

“The committee will meet twice a month, preferably first and third Saturday. The nodal officer will be responsible for overseeing all activities of the corporation in their respective wards such as SWM, SWD, road maintenance, parks and playgrounds, revenue collection, attending to public grievances and others,” states the letter.