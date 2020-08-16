Duniya Vijay turns choreographer for a song in ‘Salaga’

Actor Duniya Vijay recently turned choreographer for a song for his upcoming film, Salaga. Said to be one of the first songs in Sandalwood to be shot at an outdoor location in the unlocking phase, the song sequence was filmed in and around Hanbal in Sakleshpur. “It’s a romantic number, titled Maleye Maleye, Ambegaal Idutha Suriye, sung by Sanjith Hegde and Aishwarya Rangarajan. This montage song takes the story further,” says Vijay, adding, “I had to double as a choreographer, because we wanted to keep the crew minimal and ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.”

The song was shot in five days with a backdrop of hills and greenery dotting the Malnad region.

Also featuring Dhananjay and Nagabhushan in prominent roles, Salaga is Vijay’s directorial debut. Its background score is composed by MR Charan Raj, while music is Naveen Sajju.

Talking about his collaboration with Vijay, Naveen had told us earlier, “I am composing two of the four songs of the film, the first one being Sanjana I Love You. Vijay has always been closely involved with the creative aspects of his films, and back in the day when I began singing for his movies, not only did we strike a rapport, but we also understood each other’s taste in music. When he asked me to compose a couple of songs for his directorial debut, I knew I had to give him my best. In a way, our personal bond was helpful, as I know what exactly he expects of me.”