DULT recommends government to close Cubbon Park for motorized traffic

In a letter to the Secretary to Government in the Department of Horticulture and Sericulture Mr Rajender Kataria, the Commissioner for DULT Ms V Manjula, who is also the Ex-officio Additional Chief Secretary to Government, has said that there is some thinking on the part of Government to re-open the Cubbon Park for motorized traffic. At the same time, DULT has also received representations from citizens groups to intercede on their behalf for ensuring traffic-free Cubbon Park. DULT has examined the matter in detail.

Cubbon Park is a vast green space in the heart of the city and its pristine nature needs to be preserved. In various cities across the world, spaces in the city core are being reclaimed for the use of pedestrians and cyclists. Cubbon Park would be an ideal place to be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists in Bengauru. Pedestrians and cyclists can use the Park as shortcut for reaching their destinations. Closing of Cubbon Park to the use of motorized traffic will not cause any inconvenience as motorized traffic has alternative routes to reach their destinations, she added.

In the backdrop of this, DULT is of the view that re-opening of Cubbon Park to motorized traffic is not advisable and parking of motorized vehicles should not be allowed in the Cubbon Park, the letter said.