Drones banned in Noida in view of CM Adityanath’s visit

August 7, 2020
No drone cameras are allowed to operate in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar for two days starting Friday in view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit on Saturday, police said.
Security has been intensified and local authorities have also ramped up preparations for the chief minister’s visit during which he is expected to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, according to officials.
CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people at a place, is already enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded 5,748 positive cases of COVID-19 including 43 deaths till Thursday, according to official figures.
In view of the chief minister’s tour of the district and using powers under CrPC section 144, I order that operation of drone cameras would be totally prohibited in Gautam Buddh Nagar on August 7 and 8, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Ashutosh Dwivedi, said in an order.
He said violation of the order would be a punishable offence under IPC section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a government official).

