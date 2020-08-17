Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50

Noted director-actor Nishikant Kamat (50) passed away in a Hyderabad hospital on Monday, following liver complications.

His death was confirmed by Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar.

“I was in touch with producer Ajay Rai, who is a close associate of Nishikant Kamat. Nishikant passed away around 10:30 am today in Hyderabad. The process of bringing his body to Mumbai is currently on,” the Indian Express reported quoting Wadkar.

Kamat, who debuted as a director with Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005), made his first Bollywood film Mumbai Meri Jaan in 2008.

His first brush with acting happened in 2004 with the Hindi film Hava Aney Dey.

The late 50-year-old director carved his own space in Bollywood and he helmed various acclaimed Bollywood movies like Force, Drishyam, Rocky Handsome and Madaari.

Kamat was also known for acting in films such as Daddy, Rocky Handsome, Julie 2 and Bhavesh Joshi.

He was also the creative producer of the web series The Final Call and Rangbaaz Phirse.