Indian Navy effectively carried out Mission to protect maritime interests: Rajnath

New Delhi

Indian Navy has effectively carried out Mission Based deployment to protect maritime interests by deploying naval ships and aircraft at major and sensitive locations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh, who attended the Naval Commanders’ Conference today, said that “these deployments have helped increase Maritime Domain Awareness, provided rapid humanitarian aid and relief.”

“Attended the Naval Commanders’ Conference today. I applaud the Indian Navy for their role in protecting the maritime interests of the nation,” the Defence Minister tweeted.

He also expressed confidence in the “Navy’s preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft.”

The Defence Minister congratulated the Indian Navy on the conduct of ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ which he said has contributed extensively to national interest.

“I congratulate the @indiannavy, on the conduct of the biggest ever evacuation operation ‘Operation Samudra Setu’,which has contributed extensively to the national interest. The Navy was instrumental in bringing home almost 4000 people from neighboring countries based in the IOR,” he said.

“The @indiannavy has also been at the forefront of the indigenization process. It is important that we keep pace with the successes which have been achieved so far. The recently inaugurated NIIO (Naval Innovation Indigenisation Organization) is one such step,” added the Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh had on Thursday launched the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar.

The Naval Commanders’ Conference assumes significance in the wake of border tensions with China. The meeting is happening at a time when the Chinese have taken a rigid stand on the border issue and are showing reluctance to disengage from the Finger area, Depsang and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh sector.

As per the release, the Defence Minister also highlighted the creation of the post of CDS and Department of Military Affairs (DMA) as “major milestones in bringing more synergy amongst the three services, especially in training, procurement and staffing and bringing jointness in operations.”

Defence Minister said accepting the challenges arising out of the Covid-19 situation in the current financial year Indian Navy has continued to progress the operational, administrative and modernization efforts, the release informed. “Notwithstanding these fiscal challenges, the government has invoked the Emergency Powers to meet the emergent requirements of the services, he added.”

Rajnath Singh was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff and was briefed on the innovations carried out by Indian Navy in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic which included various equipment developed, designed by the Navy, being effectively utilised by various agencies.