Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s memorial finalized to be built in Mysuru

A memorial is being built at the birth of Vishnuvardhan as the result of 11 years of struggle. All disputes over land reserved for the monument have been resolved. CM Yeddyurappa will donate land for the construction of the monument on September 15.

Dr. Vishnuvardhan had completed his primary and secondary school education in Mysore. He lived in Chamundipuram. Mysuru would have enjoyed shooting their film. Chamundi Betta was was Vishnuvardhan’s favourite.

His wife Bharati Vishnuvardhan expressed happiness that a monument is being built in her husband Vishnu’s favourite place.

“Vishnuvardhan memorial will be a great contribution to the state. The magnificent monumental head of South India is exemplified. Vishnuvardhan dedicated his life to art. So, along with the monument, the first branch of the Film and Television Institute of India in the south will be opened here. This will guide a lot of artists. Also, a drama training school will be opened,” Vishnuvardhan said.

The government has announced a total expenditure of Rs 11 crore to build the memorial of Dr. Vishnuvardhan. The monument is 5.5 acres and the Vishnu monument will be raised on 2 acres land. First, a 6 feet tall Vishnuvardhan statue will be built. There will be museums, performance training schools, theatre festivals, film festivals, etc., in order to be a memorial of art and mirror.

A rare photo of Vishnuvardhan, the materials he used, the clothes and the award he received can be found in the museum.