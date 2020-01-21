Dr GP and DKShi attack Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

A day after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his opposition to dividing the Congress Legislature Party leader (CLP) and opposition party leader posts in the state, two senior Congress leaders have openly attacked him. Both of them opposed Siddaramaiah’s statement and urged for the division of these posts. Interestingly, both the leaders opposed the proposal of appointing four working presidents too, which is the idea of Siddaramaiah. Dr G Parameshwar, former Deputy Chief Minister stated that it is better to divide all the posts to ensure social justice in the party leadership. “I don’t want to comment on Siddaramaiah’s statement. It is his view. I am making my view clear,” he stated. “In the interest of the party, I oppose the appointment of four working presidents. It will lead to groupism,” he stated. DK Shivakumar, who is the front runner for the KPCC president post stated that he believes in worshipping the party, not the personalities. “A few in the state are good in personality worship, which is not good,” he stated.