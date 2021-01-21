CITIESTOP NEWS

Dr.C N Manjunath takes vaccine

IBC Office January 21, 2021
0 119 Less than a minute

“Taking vaccine is the only way we can end this pandemic,” said Dr.C N Manjunath after taking COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

He said, “I am fine, health care workers should volunteer for vaccination without fear and apprehension since it is safe and no major adverse events.”

Mild fever, injection site pain and body ache are not side effects but only effect of vaccine.

With more people taking, some more will take which boosts public confidence so that we can achieve herd immunity on expected line. Taking vaccine is civic responsibility, added Dr.C N Manjunath.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

January 21, 2021
115

Karnataka Cabinet reshuffled; portfolios given to 7 inductees

January 21, 2021
143

PM Modi, Chief Ministers To Receive Shots In Round 2 Of Vaccination

January 21, 2021
82

Sudeep’s Phantom logo launch at Burj Khalifa

January 21, 2021
43

Samantha Akkineni to romance a Malayalam Hero

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker