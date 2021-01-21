Dr.C N Manjunath takes vaccine

“Taking vaccine is the only way we can end this pandemic,” said Dr.C N Manjunath after taking COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

He said, “I am fine, health care workers should volunteer for vaccination without fear and apprehension since it is safe and no major adverse events.”

Mild fever, injection site pain and body ache are not side effects but only effect of vaccine.

With more people taking, some more will take which boosts public confidence so that we can achieve herd immunity on expected line. Taking vaccine is civic responsibility, added Dr.C N Manjunath.