Don’t sell govt land to fill empty coffers: HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday cautioned the BS Yediyurappa government against selling vacant or leased out government land in Bengaluru and other urban areas in the state. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said that the government’s decision to fill empty coffers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is unsustainable. He said that instead, the government should concentrate on increasing the rent of these lands. He further said that the decision will also mean that future governments won’t have space to build offices or other amenities for the public if a need arises.

“If the leased land is sold under the jurisdiction of local bodies, including BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), there will be no government land for further public purposes. When the need arises, a private position is to be arranged in front of them,” he said in one of the tweets.

He added, “The government, which is auctioning off BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) sites to fill the coffers, is now keeping an eye on local leased land. The government cannot permanently fill the coffers with such temporary reliefs.”

He urged the government to withdraw this proposal as it will likely cost the government a loss of Rs 5,000 crore in the long run.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in mid-April had announced that the government will auction around 12,000 corner sites (sites that are located at the corner of a road) owned by the Bengaluru Development Authority and other civic bodies, to mobilise funds to tackle the pandemic situation.

At that time, activists had pointed out that this was not a prudent decision as it will fetch the government lower costs, as the economy is depressed, and will only benefit a select few influential individuals or companies.

Incidentally, the Karnataka High Court has temporarily restrained the government from auctioning intermediary sites based on a petition filed by an aggrieved buyer. The BDA had reportedly cancelled the allotment for his site for this exercise.