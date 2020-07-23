Don’t expect serious message, just LAUGH: PannagaBharana

Vaishnavi K V

Much awaited film, French Biryani becomes the second Kannada film to directly release on OTT platform. Ashwini PuneethRajkumar and Gurudath ATalwar has produced the film under PRK Productions created by PuneethRajkumar. However, French Biryani was supposed to release in theatres but due to uncertainty over cinema halls, the makers decided to release it directly on digital platform.French Biryani becomes PannagaBharana’s second directional and it is his first attempt at comedy. The director is very much excited to serve French Biryani to comedy lovers. PannagaBharanashares the recipe of French BiryaniwithCity Hilights.

“Was hunting for the exact HIM”

“I had written this story nine years ago, but had not found a valid team to work with. The moment I met DanishSait, realized that he was the one I was looking for. AvinashBalekkala and I started working on the unfinished script and that is how French Biryani took off,” says Pannaga.He also adds that if not Danish, nobody elsewould have suited for that role and this film would never have happened.

“Production house gave wings to this project”

“Production house comes first when any film has to start off. As soon as we approached PuneethRajkumar, he gladly agreed to produce this film without giving it a second thought. He is the one who always looks for experimental and character based films, and that is how we teamed up for this project,” says the director.

“Came out of comfort zone”

Talking about music, Pannaga says, “Well, music is one of the main pillars to a comedy film. Vasuki Vaibhav who always stuck to melody genre, this time moved out of his comfort zone to compose something different. He experimented rap and peppy numbers for French Biryani.The Bengaluru Song has a mix of rap and for another peppy number we derived a few lines from G P Rajarathnam’swriting.”

“First comedy flick on digital platform”

Along with Danish Sait, French Biryani stars actors like Sal Yusuf, Rangayana Raghu, Disha Madan, MahanteshHiremath, Pitobash, Sampath Kumar, Nagabhushana, Sindhu Murthy, among others. Each character adds flavor to the film and this becomes the first comedy flick for direct OTT release.

“Cinematography is a challenge”

PannagaBharana says, “Camera work speaks a lot when it comes to comedy film. Cinematographer KarthikPalani who has been associated with big star films wanted this one to look unique. He has given serious camera works to a comical content.”

“Just expect laughter, not message”

The only thing you get after for watching French Biryani is laughter. It is definitely not a cup of tea for those who expect serious message. I just want people to enjoy this entertainer in their busy life. However, people are now fed up with Covid-19 pandemic and this film will undoubtedly refresh their minds.