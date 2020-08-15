Don’t be scared of COVID-19: BSY addresses people on Independence Day

Bengaluru: Fresh from his hospitalization and recovery after being tested COVID 19 positive and mandatory home quarantine, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took the guard of honour by wearing a face mask at the 74th Independence Day parade and fervently appealed to the people to ‘’wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and follow all guidelines’’ to win the war against the Corona pandemic.

Addressing a largely scaled down and subdued Independence Day parade which was conspicuous with the absence of children or big crowd of spectators at the Manikshaw Parade Ground off the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Road in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Chief Minister sought the utmost cooperation of the people by adhering to the guidelines announced by the Government in the fight against COVID 19.

“The government, which set out with the strong resolve to build a prosperous Karnataka, has faced many challenges and problems,’’ he said pointing out that it has done its best to ensure that the challenges have not affected the march towards progress.

Listing out the series of challenges faced by the State Government, Yediyurappa said the unprecedented record rains, floods and drought as well as the most disruptive and dangerous pandemic COVID-19 has posed huge challenges. “Unfazed by these challenges, we have taken firm steps towards development and make progress,’’ he said.

“Economic recession, job losses, loss of revenue to the government and social and economic activities grinding to a halt has resulted in distress to the people. Our government has implemented many schemes and projects to ensure peace, relief and tranquility in society and help people see a ray of hope in this hour of gloom. By incorporating the essence of the vachana, ‘work is worship’ in our work culture, we have been striving day in and day out to realise the dream of aphorism, ‘the work of the government is the work of god,” he said.

The Chief Minister said airports in Bidar and Kalaburagi have commenced operations to encourage industrial activities in this region while work on setting up an airport in Shivamogga has gathered pace. The government has given administrative approval to launch work on Karwar and Vijayapura airports, he announced.

The State Government’s initiatives and talks with more than 40 prominent companies during the World Economic Forum summit held in Davos, Switzerland seeking investment in Karnataka resulted in approval for 101 industrial projects worth Rs. 27,000 crore at the state level even during the COVID period.

Pointing out that 11 districts including Kodagu, coastal areas and parts of North Karnataka, were flood-hit, he said the government is committed to ensuring the safety of people and animals. Total grant amount of about Rs 984 crore is available in the District Commissioner’s accounts. “I have been responding to the people’s problems by seeking information on the situation on the hour,’’ he said.