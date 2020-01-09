Do not support violence during anti-CAA protests says Mamata

Madhyamgram

Asserting that violence in any form was not acceptable during protests and demonstrations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said political parties and leaders should behave in a more responsible way.

Dubbing the National Population Register (NPR) updation process as “a prelude to pan-India NRC” implementation, Banerjee asked people not to share personal details with anyone. “We were the first ones to raise voice against the citizenship act, NRC and the NPR. This time, the NPR form has sought six new personal details. I will request all of you not to share your details with anyone. “If someone comes to your place and seeks details, just decline their request,” Banerjee said, while addressing an anti-CAA protest march at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas.

She, however, stressed that she did not support the violence or clash that had been reported from various parts of the state during anti-citizenship bill protests. “We don’t support violence during anti-CAA protests. Political parties and leaders should behave in a more responsible way. Violence is not the right form of protest,” she said, referring to the reports of arson and vandalisation in the state during Wednesday’s trade union strike.