DKS’s daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to CCD founder Siddartha’s son Amartya

Aishwarya, the daughter of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar got engaged to Amartya Hegde, eldest son of late Coffee Day founder VG Siddartha. The event held in Bengaluru was attended by family and close friends of both the families. The couple is slated to get married in late February next year.

Amarthya Hegde and Aishwarya Shivakumar, the bride and groom to-be chose simple, baby pink-themed outfits. Amarthya wore a pink sherwani set with churidar, with a neckpiece. Aishwarya looked resplendent in a pink embellished glitter lehenga, and completed the look with a silver jewellery set. DK Shivakumar could be seen in a blue silk kurta with a panche (veshti), while his wife Usha wore an orange sari with pistachio green border.

As reported earlier Amartya has been handling the Coffee Day business since his father’s demise in July last year. Aisshwarya manages Global Academy of Technology, an engineering college founded by DK Shivakumar.

It may be noted that Amartya is the grandson of BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and this alliance further strengthens the longstanding relationship between Shivakumar and SM Krishna. SM Krishna is considered to be Shivakumar’s political father figure. SM Krishna and his wife Prema Krishna are seen in the pictures doing the rituals along with DKS and his wife Usha. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa attended the engagement ceremony.

Malavika Krishnan, Director of Coffee Day Enterprises and wife of Siddhartha was clad in an off white saree.

The duo has business connections too and though SM Krishna left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017, the two leaders are said to have remained close. The alliance was speculated to be agreed by both the families in June only and was discussed even before Siddharatha’s death.

It may be recalled that Siddartha died by suicide on July 31 in 2019 and traditionally, no auspicious events are held within a year of a family member passing away. That is why the engagement was speculated to take place sometime after July 31.

In a suicide note, he had said that he had “failed as an entrepreneur” and that he is “solely responsible for all mistakes”.