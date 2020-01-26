STATESTOP NEWS

DKShi visits police stations in Capital

IBC News Bureau January 26, 2020
Bengaluru: The police officers of the Khan Market station and Tughlak road in New Delhi had a surprise visitor on Sunday.

It was none other than senior Congress leader from the Karnataka DK Shivakumar, who underwent interrogation in the same jails by the Enforcement Directorate.

DK Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi to lobby for the KPCC president post visited these two stations on Sunday noon. He visited the barrack where he was investigated and later thanked the officers who treated him well when he was under the imprisonment.

Earlier in the day, DKShi met AICC Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal and lobbied hard for the KPCC president post.

