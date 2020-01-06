DKShi seeks support to become KPCC president from Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Fearing that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s opposition to his candidature may spoil his chances of becoming the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), party strongman from the Kanakapura, former minister DK Shivakumar met the former at his residence. According to the sources, Shivakumar assured Siddaramaiah that he will not pose any problem to him in the future.

If sources are to be believed, DKShi informed Siddaramaiah that he is willing to work as per his guidance, without questioning him. “You point at something and I will get it done, ” DKShi is believed to have told.

In return, Siddaramaiah assured DKShi that he will not block his chances of becoming the KPCC president. He reportedly informed Shivakumar that he will abide by the decision of the party high command.

Meeting between the two leaders comes amidst report that former irrigation minister MB Patil is also in the race for KPCC president post. Meanwhile, Satish Jarakiholi, another supporter of Siddaramaiah is also nurturing the ambition of becoming the KPCC president.