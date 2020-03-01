Djokovic eyes new win streak after capturing 79th career title

Dubai

Novak Djokovic set his sights on another marathon run of invincibility after capturing his 79th career title.

The world number one claimed the Dubai Championships for the fifth time, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final on Saturday.

Djokovic is now on an 18-0 winning run this season, and 21-0 overall since late 2019, as he ended an eight-match win streak for his Greek opponent, champion last weekend in Marseille.

Djokovic claimed his third trophy of 2020 after helping Serbia to the ATP Cup and winning an eighth Australian Open.

It is the seventh time that the 32-year-old Djokovic has won more than 20 matches on the trot.

His record is 43 set in 2010 and 2011 with a run of 28 his next best, achieved on two occasions in 2013-14 and 2015.

“This has been one of the best starts of all seasons I’ve had. I feel great on the court,” said Djokovic.

“I’m just grateful that I’m playing well, feeling well. I’ve won many matches now in a row. I’ll try to keep that run going.”

Next up for Djokovic will be the season’s first Masters events, back-to-back hard court assignments at Indian Wells and Miami.

After that will be European clay and an eventual assault on a second French Open title and 18th major.

“Motivation is never lacking. Of course, I get inspired by the goals that I set. That’s why I compete.

“The season has started in a most perfect way possible. I am aware of the fact that most of the matches that I’m going to play, the players will not have much to lose.

“They will go out and try stop the streak.” Saturday’s victory, achieved in less than 90 minutes, also saw the Serbian awarded a “golden visa” by the UAE government.

The honour bestows a decade of residency in the tax-free emirate.

“Dubai has been a very important city in my career not just because of the tournament but because I’ve been actually coming as a tourist here and using this as a base for pre-season training,” he said.