DJ Halli, KG Halli riot case probe handed over to CCB

The state government handed over the DJ Halli-KG Halli riot investigation to the CCB.

The Home department has issued an order in this regard.

It can be recalled that on August 11, hundreds of people attacked Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy’s house and set it on fire. They also attacked the DJ Halli police station.

Police was forced to open fire at the rioters to control the mob. Till now over 70 FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

Four persons died in the riot.

According to the sources, investigation has been handed over to the CCB as many of the accused are rowdy elements.

According to the sources, over 150 mobile phones from the riot zone have been found switched off after August 11. The police are trying to zero in on these phone users to find out their role in the riot.

21 minors held

It is learnt that more than 21 minors are among those who were arrested in connection with disturbances at DJ Halli and K G Halli here in which the house of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, and several vehicles were set on fire.

Over 390 persons were taken into custody in connection with the disturbances, and out of them, more than 21 have not yet attained the age of 18.

A separate team has been formed to watch videos and CCTV footage to gather exhaustive details about the disturbances. It was found that most of the minors had indulged in stone pelting incidents.

In the meantime, a petition has been moved in the high court seeking directions to invoke provisions of Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes Act in respect of this incident and the court which heard the petition, has served notice to the state government.

Four people injured

Four people injured in the police firing during the Bengaluru riots on August 11 have been taken into custody for questioning after they recovered.

The eastern division police are questioning them.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken over the investigation into the arson attack on the residences of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and his relatives during the riots.

Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant on Monday ordered the CCB to take over the probe. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), who heads the CCB, confirmed taking over the case. Arun Kumar, the nephew and personal assistant of DJ Halli corporator R Sampath Raj, was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Kumar was arrested for “instigating” the riots and was questioned in police custody. A magistrate court turned down the CCB’s request for questioning Kumar for five more days in custody, and sent him to the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Sources in the CCB said 65 riot suspects would be charged under the stringent UAPA Act. The law may be invoked against more suspects depending upon the investigation, the sources added.