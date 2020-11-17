STATESTOP NEWS

Diwali celebration with distressed children

Hubli

The Education and Development Institute, Navanagar, celebrated the fireworks, CDC Diwali by lighting with children in distress under the auspices of social worker Sonamgowda Patil and her friends.

Sonamgowda Patil, accompanied by Karnataka State Comprehensive Child Protection Society and District Child Protection Unit and the Open House of the Friendship Education and Development Organization, under the auspices of Somnagowda Patil, lit the fireworks with the children and celebrated Diwali.

At the same time, the Diwali greeting was made possible by giving the children plenty.

Somanagowda Patil’s friends and Akshaya Emmy, Basavaraja Habasoor, all the children and others were present.

