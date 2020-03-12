District women achievers felicitated by the District Women Congress Unit

Davanagere

Davanagere district women congress unit has honoured over eight women from the district after identifying their excellent achievements in their respective fields on Thursday as part of celebrating the international women’s day at the official residence of former minister S.S.Mallikarjuna here. The felicitated persons were: Revathi Nayaka (swimming), Kavya (adventure), Mathuramma (civic worker), Malamma (police inspector), Meenakshi (women’s association), Devika Sunil (journalism), Pushpalatha (BEO), Chethana (Ediucation coordinator) and Sheela (bus conductor).

Former minister and sitting MLA of Davanagere South Shamanur Shivashankarappa lauded that the efforts of women who were excelled in their own field by utilizing the existing opportunities. The government is also encouraging the women to come up all the fields, he observed. Davanagere district congress committee general secretary Dinesh K.Shetty along with Davanagere district women unit chief Anithabayi Malatesh, state women congress secretary Subhamangala along with local corporators Savitha, Shivaleela, Sarvamangala, Radhabayi were present.