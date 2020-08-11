District provided 25,800 rapid antigen test kits: Minister Kota

Mangaluru

For speedy processing of COVID-19 testing, the state government has provided 25,800 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits to Dakshina Kannada district, revealed district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

“RT-PCR laboratory has been opened at the government Wenlock Hospital where COVID-19 testing is being conducted free of cost. The district has 66 primary health centres and urban areas have 12 urban primary health centres. The district has been providing free COVID testing services through 78 primary health centres. Free coronavirus infection test is also done in hospitals at Sullia, Puttur, Beltangady, and Bantwal including six community hospitals. Already over 8,000 tests have been conducted through rapid antigen test kits. Out of these tests, 600 have tested positive” the minister explained.

Kota added that the district has 23 private hospitals including eight medical colleges out of which free treatment under Ayushmann Bharat scheme is available in nine hospitals. He said that hospitals having more than 20 beds have been asked to mandatorily get registered under Ayushmann Bharat scheme and the process is expected to be completed in a week. He advised people to remain careful till then and get admitted into hospitals where the said scheme is in operation.

He asked private hospitals to advice people who test positive but are asymptomatic to undergo home quarantine. He revealed that fixing of ventilators is being speeded up in hospitals and said that 50 high flow oxygen beds in taluk hospitals and 30 more in community hospitals will be ready for use in a week.

In a release, the minister said that the district health and family welfare officer has been asked to take steps against hospitals about which complaints of excessive bills are received.