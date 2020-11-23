District Police Officers awarded Gold Medals: SP Shantharaju KM congrats

Shivamogga

District Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaju has congratulated four Police Officers on award of excellence with Gold Medals awarded by Chief Minister of Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa at a ceremonial function at Bengaluru.

He has wished the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal winners and has congratulated to all the medalists who excelled in professional skills, for the year 2017 and 2018.

A number of Police Officers and staff from the District who have received the gold medals at a function in Bangalore. Additional District Superintendent of Police, Dr.H T Shekhar,

CEN Police Inspector, KT Gururaj, Doddapete Police Station ASI Anthony, Police Constable Indresh, Of the Department of Intelligence, Shivaswamy and Kamath,

who have been working in the District’s Police Department are the recipients of CM’s Gold Medals.