District BJP unit organises coronavirus awareness program

Udupi

A coronavirus awareness programme was organised on Sunday by Udupi BJP unit and was inaugurated by district BJP president Kulyadi Suresh Nayak.

The gathering was addressed by district BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion MLA Bhat said, “During these difficult times of coronavirus pandemic, few people from the opposition party have been spreading false news on social media and I strongly condemn these baseless allegations by the opposition.”

Other prominent people who graced the programme were, Dr Vandana K, Dr Shashikiran Umakant and Covid nodal officer. They shared useful information with the gathering and stated that the coming 4-5 weeks are crucial and it was necessary to overcome the looming threat of coronavirus infection. The experts urged people to wear a mask, wash hands regularly and strictly maintain social distancing. They also answered queries raised by the people gathered.

On the occasion, Kulyadi Suresh Nayak said, “Recently many people from the opposition have been making baseless claims. Please do not pay any heed to such allegations.”

Udupi city BJP president Mahesh Thakoor thanked Dr Vandana, Dr Shashikiran for attending the programme.

Other dignitaries present at the programme were zilla panchayat president Dinakar Babu, Karavali development president Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, fishing federation president Yashpal Suvarna, district women front president Veena Shetty, Udupi BJP secretary Dinesh Amin, BJP Youth front president Roshan Shetty and women front president Saroja Shettigar.

The function was compered by municipal member and traders association secretary Girish Anchan. The vote of thanks was delivered by Manjunath Manipal.