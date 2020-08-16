District Administration Issues Guidelines for Ganeshotsava Celebrations

Dharwad

Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil issued guidelines regarding Ganeshotsava which will be celebrated on August 22.

The DC, who is also chairman of the district Disaster Management Authority, has issued the guidelines following the directions of the Union Home Ministry and the state government regarding precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19 in Dharwad district.

Ganeshotsava should be celebrated in a simple manner inside temples or houses. The people should not gather on the streets or open grounds, installing the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Carrying the idols in procession before installing or immersion has been prohibited.

The idols may not be immersed in rivers, lakes, wells or temple kalyanis. The installed idols should be immersed in buckets or water barrels in houses.

The temples where the celebrations are organised should be sanitised daily. The devotees visiting the temples should undergo thermal screening and carry sanitiser. The devotees waiting in queue for a darshan should maintain a distance of at least 60 feet between one another and compulsorily wear masks.

Citizens should pay attention to maintaining peace and harmony in society during the festival, ensuring maintenance of law and order too.

Citizens who violate the orders and guidelines of the district administration will face legal action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and Indian Penal Code Section 188, said a press release by the deputy commissioner.