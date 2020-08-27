‘Dist admin, state govt under confusion, lack coordination in health care’: UT Khader

Mangaluru

MLA U T Khader alleged that the district administration and state government are under confusion and lack coordination in handling health care related issues in the state.

Addressing media here on Thursday August 27, Khader said, “The death rate and corona infections are on the rise. PHC’s doctors are asked to conduct antigen tests for people up to 100 to 200 tests per day without any proper guidelines. There are no clear cut guidelines of which category test has to be conducted. There should be clarity regarding guidelines on conducting tests and give responsibility to concerned departments for testing drivers, cleaners, street vendors, and fish vendors among others. The Health department has to face pressure from government and public as well, so that there is some proper guidelines for testing people.

“Government declaring free treatment to the patients has not been implemented as none have availed free treatment so far. There is no proper action plan from the state government. Is this called the golden period of the BJP government? BJP not only divides the society or creates divide among people, but they have also created an atmosphere where people doubt the credibility of even doctors and health care workers. Many patients have paid the bill and the government should take steps to reimburse that from the CM’s relief fund. This move will be a support for those who have paid heavy bills taking loans on gold. This will also enable the government to realise that additional money is extracted from patients.

“The government should even provide a PPE kit which will be 50 percent less burden to the patient as it costs over Rs 700. The government should consider this very seriously as they have completely failed in tackling health care,” he said.