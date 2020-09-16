Disney+ Hotstar VIP innovates for cricket fans to interact whilst social distancing; to bring the best fan-experience of Dream11 IPL 2020 for all its subscribers

As India prepares for its biggest sporting spectacle yet, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League brings with it a new ray of optimism and cheer for millions across the country. While social distancing norms have disrupted the way LIVE sports are enjoyed, Disney+ Hotstar VIP has innovated to bring home an in-stadia experience that is unparalleled in the world of sports – fans can join a virtual community that will allow them to enjoy the matches with their friends and fellow cricket lovers real-time, whilst sharing selfies & videos. As part of many firsts, the Dream11 IPL 2020 will only be accessible to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Upping the ante from the previous tournaments, this year Disney+ Hotstar VIP has added new features to the interactive Watch’NPlay social feed that allows a nationwide virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches LIVE on the platform. Replicating the exhilarating roar of the stadium, fans will be able to determine the mood of the nation using an interactive emoji stream. In a global first, cricket lovers will be able to join in the action by expressing themselves using ‘Hotshots’ selfies or a new video feature ‘Duets’ that lets fans create customized videos showcasing their rendition of famous shots and reactions of their favoriteDream 11 IPL Heroes; the best of which will be broadcast on STAR Sports.

Mr. Uday Shankar – President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India said “Over the past few years, IPL has become the most loved sporting tournament in the country. After several months of the lockdown, we believe that this tournament can be a catalyst in ushering in new optimism and smiles in India, with millions of fans cheering together from all parts of the country. Our use of technology in presenting this immersive experience will not only set a global benchmark but also redefine the way we watch and enjoy sports in the coming years”

Starting 19th September, all LIVE matches will be exclusively available to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (INR 399/- for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium (INR 1499/- for 12 months). Users can purchase the subscription directly from the platform using their preferred digital payment option – credit/debit card, netbanking or UPI. Additionally, in an attempt to make it easier for people to subscribe, Disney+ Hotstar VIP has tied up with leading telecom companies in India – Jio and Airtel. Both partners will offer exciting prepaid recharge plans bundled with a 12-months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP along with the convenience of buying these across either millions of Jio and Airtel retail stores using cash in or digital payments.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP is the best deal in town that provides subscribers the best of entertainment and LIVE sporting action at an incredible cost of INR 399/- for a year. With an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP viewers will enjoy a full year of LIVE cricket – for the first time they will get to watch two IPL tournaments (Sep ‘20 and Mar-April ‘21) in a single subscription, Asia cup and a host of other BCCI tournaments; along with mega blockbuster films that will directly release on the platform like Dil Bechara, KhudaHaafiz, Lootcaseand soon to be releasedAkshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb and more, exclusive Hotstar Specials shows in seven languages like Special Ops, Aarya and Hostages Season 2, and the best of global SuperHero movies dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and much more.

Starting 19th September, catch all the LIVE sporting action of Dream11 IPL 2020 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

