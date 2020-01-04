Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur kiss poster of ‘Malang’ released

Yesterday, the makers of ‘Malang‘ took to their social media handle to drop intriguing posters. The poster featured the lead cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and it certainly raised our excitement level. Today, Disha took to her Instagram handle to drop a new poster featuring herself and Aditya and we can’t get enough of it!

Their steamy kiss and crackling chemistry between the lead actors not just grabbed the eyeballs but also increased the anticipation level in the audience. The post was captioned as, ”Two Wild Souls…One Love…MALANG! Trailer out on 6th Jan. @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @khemster2 @mohitsuri @malangfilm #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms”. This new poster will surely make fans eager to watch the sizzling chemistry Aditya and Disha will share on the big screen.

Talking about their look in the film, the stars are been getting a lot of positive response. A few days back, the film made headlines when Disha and Aditya had teased their fans with a picture from the sets as they shot for an underwater kissing sequence. The scene required both the actors underwater for around a minute and for the same, they underwent training to strengthen lung capacity.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the trailer of this romantic thriller will be unveiled on 6th January 2020. ‘Malang’ is slated to hit the theatres on 7th February 2020. The film was supposed to clash with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Aaj Kal’ (Tentative title) on Valentine’s Day but now it will be coming a week early.