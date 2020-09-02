Director Prem to again say action cut for Sudeep

Director Prem, who is currently busy with his film Ek Love Ya, on Wednesday announced his next collaboration with Kichcha Sudeep. The director took to his social media handle to announce that he will be working with Sudeep once again and the actor will be seen in a never before seen avatar. Prem made the announcement on Sudeep’s birthday and fans were delighted after the news. Here’s what Prem wrote, “Everyone has been asking me about my next project & when I will work with my Darling @KicchaSudeep again! So today on his birthday,announcing my next venture with my Darling

@KicchaSudeep in a never before seen Avatar!

Once again Happy Bday! Smiling face with smiling eyes

The duo had earlier worked on the film The Villain, which also starred Shivarajkumar. On the work front, Prem is busy with his next titled, Ek Love Ya, which stars Raanna, along with Rachita Ram and Reeshma Nanaiah. Sudeep, on the other hand, has been busy shooting and promoting his upcoming film, Phantom. Sudeep’s character in Phantom, called Vikrant Rona, has already generated a lot of interest among the audiences. The makers of Phantom have been tight lipped about the story line. However, the maers have been releasing look posters for the main characters, which has been appreciated by fans.

Prem is yet to shoot two songs for his film Ek Love Ya. Due to the pandemic, the film’s release got pushed. Arjun Janya will be composing music for the same.