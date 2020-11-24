Director Prem brings home ‘Mandodari and Bhairavi

Director Prem is someone who has never forgotten his connection to the soil. Despite being one of the ace directors of Sandalwood, Prem is often seen toiling in his farm, whenever he has free time.

Reflecting this love, Prem has brought home two new additions to the family.

Prem, who went to Kutch in Gujarat looking for locations for his upcoming film ‘Ekloveya’, ended up falling in love with ‘Mandodari and Bhairav’ and decided to bring them along!

Yes, Prem has brought two buffaloes- a mother and her young one. While the mother has been named ‘Mandodari’, her young one has been named ‘Bhairavi’.

The Director took to his Instagram page and shared a picture and spoke about how he decided to bring the two covering the distance of 2000 kms.

Meanwhile, Prem’s wife and actor Rakshita too shared picture of their son Surya with the new additions.