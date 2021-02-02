Director Ashwath Marimuthu to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of ‘Oh My Kadavule’

The romantic drama ‘Oh My Kadavule‘ starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in lead roles with Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo role was a huge hit. The film, which was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu, received applause from several celebrities and critics. Now, the film is announced to be remade in Hindi, and director Ashwath Marimuthu is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of ‘Oh My Kadavule’. Ashwath Marimuthu will be directing the Hindi version, while the dialogues will be written by Umesh Shukla.

‘Oh My Kadavule’ Hindi remake will be produced by Endemol Shine India, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh of Merry Go Round Studios, and Parag Desai of Mumbai Talkeez. The cast and crew for the Hindi remaker are not yet finalized, and the official announcement is expected to be made with a title announcement soon. In recent times, several Tamil movies have inspired Bollywood, and accordingly a few Hindi remakes of Tamil films like ‘Maanagaram‘, ‘Kaithi’, and a couple of others are already in the making.

Meanwhile, the Telugu remake of ‘Oh My Kadavule’ is already in plans with Vishwak Sen in the lead role. It’s indeed a pride moment for a young director like Ashwath Marimuthu to have his movie being remade in several languages.